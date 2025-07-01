Video: First Look at THE WIZARD OF OZ at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at all-new video of The Wizard of Oz at Tuacahn! The most beloved tale of all time has returned to Tuacahn with all the daring flying maneuvers, dazzling pyrotechnics, and other special effects that make Tuacahn so extraordinary!

Come, be whisked away with Dorothy over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz where she must team up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion to find a way home.

Along the way, they must avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West, who is trying to steal the mysterious magic slippers that once belonged to her evil sister… but are now on Dorothy’s feet.

The production will run through October 23.

