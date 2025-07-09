 tracking pixel
Video: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at Tuacahn Amphitheatre First Look

The show runs May 2 through October 25, 2025.

By: Jul. 09, 2025
Get a first look at all-new video of Tuacahn Center for the Arts' production of The Little Mermaid! The show opened May 5 and runs through October 25, 2025. 

Journey under the sea to King Triton’s enchanted world with all of Tuacahn’s unique outdoor water effects while you follow the adventures of mermaid princess Ariel. She’s fascinated by the world and lives of people on dry land, and longs to join them, though her father forbids contact. When she falls in love with a handsome human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to gain a pair of legs, even if it means risking her soul in a deal with Ursula, the ambitious Sea Witch!




