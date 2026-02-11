Review: CLUE LIVE ON STAGE! at the Eccles Theater Is a Winning Role of The Dice

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clue Live on Stage! is a delightfully brisk whodunit that feels both comfortingly familiar and almost eerily timely—proof that in an era of hot takes and cold truths, nothing cuts through the noise quite like good old-fashioned farce. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Casey Hushion, this production will pull you in from the first flash of lightning.

The irony of watching suspicion, misinformation, and rapid-fire accusations unfold onstage isn’t lost on today’s audience, and the show leans into it with a wink and a nod.

The entire cast is game (pun intended), with standout comedic commitment across the board—from Miss Scarlet, whose sass and wit was perfectly displayed by Camille Capers, to the hilariously clueless Colonel Mustard expertly played by Nate Curlott, and the deadpan sarcasm of Mrs. White, deliciously executed (pun intened again) by Sarah Mackenzie Baron.

Anchoring the chaos is the incomparable butler, Wadsworth, played by Adam Brett, whose razor-sharp timing, physical comedy, and command of the room keeps the plates spinning and the clues flying. Brett’s performance is the secret passage that makes the whole house run smoothly…or, not so smoothly.

Quick, funny, and joyfully self-aware, Clue Live! is a winning roll of the dice. A night to bask in the humor, the impressive sets, the flashy costumes and the whimsy of it all. Skip the escape room and escape to the theatre instead to catch this fun and silly show while you can!

Clue Live on Stage! is only at the Eccles through Sunday, February 15, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo credit: Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

