Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Welcomes Robert Neu as Vice President of Artistic Planning

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has announced the appointment of Robert Neu as Vice President of Artistic Planning. A leader in the orchestral artistic planning and operations for orchestras, Neu was Consultant/Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning with the Colorado Symphony from 2014 to 2016, Vice President & General Manager of the Minnesota Orchestra from 1995 to 2014, and Orchestra Manager of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 1990 to 1995. He holds a master's degree from The Juilliard School and bachelor's degrees from The Juilliard School and the University of Kansas.

In 2016, Neu successfully pursued a career as a full-time stage director and has earned credits on more than 100 productions, largely in the opera world. Now he is eager to return to artistic planning-and to join an organization with such a renowned national and international reputation.

"I'm honored to join the staff of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera-a uniquely merged organization that is known far and wide for its artistic excellence and for the joy it brings to its wonderful and devoted audiences," says Neu, who notes that he has been a lifelong fan of the Utah Symphony, growing up with the famed recordings by legendary music director Maurice Abravanel. "The musicians that make up this organization are among the finest in the world, and it's equally thrilling to have the opportunity to work alongside artistic and administrative leaders who are so respected and admired. Orchestral music and opera are the two great loves of my life, so to be involved in both is beyond exciting-and, I'm happy to now call myself a Utahn!"

This is an important time for the organization artistically, as the Utah Symphony undergoes a search process for its next Music Director to take the baton after Thierry Fischer steps down at the end of the 2022/23 season. Neu will become part of the search process, in addition to responsibilities including developing and implementing the symphony's artistic vision through programming, commissioning of new works, and recording projects; stewarding relationships with guest artists across the U.S. and abroad; and taking a role in artistic development in USUO's strategic planning.

"Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has found a talented and enthusiastic leader in Robert Neu," says USUO President & CEO Steve Brosvik. "His extensive experience at major U.S. orchestras, his deep knowledge of repertoire and artists, his desire to explore paths to reaching new listeners, and his passion for opera will be invaluable in supporting all of our activity and paving the way for our continued artistic success and engagement of citizens across Utah."

Neu started his new role this week, in the midst of an exciting and creative 2021/22 season, which includes highlights such as a return appearance by Artist-in-Association Hilary Hahn performing works by Ginastera and Sarasate, Anthony McGill performing the Neilson Clarinet Concerto, the world premiere of Bird Symphony by Composer-in-Association Arlene Sierra, and the completion of the Messiaen From the Canyons to the Stars project inspired by the natural beauty of southern Utah.