Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May

Easily recognizable with its simplistic design and iconic logo, the iPhone-and by extension its inventor-has found its way into more than 1.2 billion pockets and purses around the world. But the mastery behind the device and success of the business is only part of the story. Now, audiences have the chance to pull back the curtain and see the man behind the machine-witnessing not only his successes, but also his flaws, humanity, and the depth of his dreams. In its Salt Lake City premiere-and the Utah Opera's 2022-23 season finale-Mason Bates & Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs brings innovation to the operatic stage for five performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre this May with a soulful exploration of the iconic figure-Steve Jobs. The opera first premiered in 2017 and this new production-with reimagined sets and staging-was created last year, co-produced by Utah Opera together with The Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Calgary Opera (it has already made its way to the other four companies, receiving rave reviews).

As such a prominent individual, telling the story of Steve Jobs seems nearly insurmountable. However, this Grammy Award-winning opera (awarded Best Opera in 2019) presents his story through a unique lens-focusing on the idea of life's natural cycle as illustrated through the Zen Buddhist "Enso" symbol. The story jumps back and forth in time, rotating between significant historical moments in the life of Steve Jobs-providing the audience with a lens into the personal and professional highs and lows of the famed inventor. From receiving a worktable as a child to meeting his future wife; and from designing a tool to increase communication to lacking the ability to truly connect with loved ones, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs highlights the natural ebb and flow of life. It also reveals Jobs' humanity as, faced with death, he slowly learns from his past experiences and ultimately appreciates the importance of finding simplicity in life and "looking up" from the very devices that he created.

In addition to the unique storytelling, this opera brings new elements to the operatic art form. Composer Mason Bates expanded the orchestra by infusing technology into the score-creating an electro-acoustic sound world not traditionally found in the genre. In fact, Bates not only incorporated digital music, including electric guitar and a synthesizer program designed specifically for this opera, but he also used computer noises such as the familiar upload "ding" within the score. In doing so, Bates expands the very definition of operatic music.

In writing the lyrics, librettist Mark Campbell dedicated himself to avidly researching Steve Jobs in order to represent him as a complex individual rather than the glorified (or vilified) figure presented in the media. Through his research, he even came across the opportunity to connect with an individual who knew Jobs personally and helped inform his depiction of the tech titan. "It's a daunting idea to write about such a person because everyone has their own idea of Steve Jobs," says Campbell. Ultimately, he states, "Steve Jobs was neither a hero nor a villain; he was just human."

Both Mason Bates and Mark Campbell will be in Salt Lake City for opening night on Saturday, May 4, and will host a Q&A in the Capitol Room at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre immediately following the performance.

John Moore makes his Utah Opera debut starring as Jobs and-according to composer Mason Bates-"so vividly creates the lead role that, by the end, you will be half-certain you are witnessing the man himself." Also making their Utah Opera debuts are Wei Wu, playing Jobs' spiritual mentor Kōbun Chino Otogawa; Bille Bruley, cast as business partner Steve Wozniak ("Woz"); and Declan Morrissey, portraying a Young Steve Jobs. Stephen Pace returns to Utah Opera (previously seen as the Minksman in Flight) to play Paul Jobs, the loving father figure to this memorable tech genius.

Utah Opera will welcome back two other familiar faces-Sarah Coit, who portrays the lovely Laurene Powell Jobs (Jobs' wife, who helps lead him to a better version of himself); and Amy Owens, cast as the spunky Chrisann Brennan (the mother of the child that Jobs refused to acknowledge)-both former Utah Opera Resident Artists. As part of their residencies, Coit and Owens traveled throughout the state of Utah and shared music education with students from elementary through high school, performed concerts throughout the state, and regularly appeared in Utah Opera productions. All five current Utah Opera Resident Artists are part of the chorus for this upcoming production (and mezzo-soprano Winona Martin has been cast as the Teacher), showcasing the talent and prestige of the Resident Artist program.

From high-tech visuals that are digitally integrated within each act, to the sheer prowess of the cast members, to the modern music and English libretto, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs brings new vision to opera and challenges traditional perceptions of the genre, appealing to longtime opera lovers and newcomers alike.

In order to give everyone in the community access to the Salt Lake City premiere of this unique production (which has been turning heads ever since it was announced as part of the Utah Opera's 2022-23 season), all tickets are $25 through May 1. For more information, visit UtahOpera.org.

