The Bells at Temple Square to Present BELLS IN MOTION Spring Concert in June

The Bells at Temple Square will present its annual Spring Concert "Bells in Motion" on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle. The concert will be led by LeAnna Willmore, conductor of the Bells at Temple Square, with the assistance of Geoff Anderson, associate conductor. The concert will feature the talented versatility of the 33-member handbell choir playing on two sets of English handbells and handchimes (one with 7 octaves and one with 6½ octaves).

The evening begins with "Prelude on Herzliebster Jesu," "How Great Thou Art," "Be Still My Soul," and "Rhapsody in B-Flat Minor." They will be followed by "Retrospecitve," "Fantasy on Kingsfold," and "Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 1." The concert finishes with "What a Wonderful World," and "Dizzy Fingers." As with past Bells at Temple Square concerts, the handbell numbers will be interspersed with performances by organ solos provided by Temple Square organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Tickets for the concert are free but required, and usually go quickly. Each patron may request four tickets; admission is open to those eight years of age and older. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis Tuesday, May 16, at 10:00 a.m. Patrons may request tickets here.

Access to the Tabernacle on Temple Square will be through the west gates. Check the map here for access and parking locations.

This concert will be streamed on The Tabernacle Choir's website Friday, June 9, at www.tabchoir.org and on the Choir's YouTube channel. It will also be available for on demand viewing at the end of the concert on the Choir's YouTube channel and in the Choir's website "Watch and Listen" section.

About the Bells on Temple Square

In March 2005, a new sound was added to the musical tradition of Temple Square with the creation of the Bells at Temple Square, part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization. Like the members of The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Chorale at Temple Square, all the bell ringers are volunteer musicians. The bell choir holds weekly rehearsals for a variety of performances under conductor LeAnna Willmore and associate conductor Geoff Anderson. These performances include two yearly concerts that showcase the broad spectrum of the handbell repertoire. In addition, the Bells at Temple Square often takes part in the weekly Music & the Spoken Word broadcasts of The Tabernacle Choir and plays a major role in the Choir's annual Christmas concerts.