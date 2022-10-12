Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tanner Dance Highlights Her Story at RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE

There will be two shows  on November 12, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  
Tanner Dance Highlights Her Story at RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 12, 2022. Celebrating the art of creative dance, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 am and a special added show at 1:00 pm.

The vibrant young dancers from the Tanner Dance Studio program and Studio Ensemble at the University of Utah will share Her Story on November 12 as part of the RDT Ring Around the Rose series. Dancers ranging in age from 8-adult will grace the stage, exploring the influence of women in dance. From the influence of Sha-rock in the hip-hop world to Isadora Duncan in dance, Tanner Dance will explore the ideas of some female ground-breaking scientists, artists, athletes, and writers through the art of dance. Come dance, watch and enjoy learning about Her Story.

Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research, and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows. Masks are recommended for all audience members.

Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers.


