Salt Lake Acting Company Unveils Cast of MURDER BALLAD

The rock musical Murder Ballad will play at Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC) from April 8 to May 3, 2026. Conceived by and with Book and Lyrics by Julia Jordan, and Music and Lyrics by Juliana Nash, the production will be directed by Cynthia Fleming and music directed by David Evanoff. It will star Collette Astle* as Sarah, Mckenzie Gray Aydelott as Tom, Latoya Cameron* as The Narrator, and M. Scott McLean* as Michael. The remainder of the creative team will be announced shortly.

“Murder Ballad is a rock opera about a love triangle that goes wrong. Sexy with a sharp wit and the driving force of a noir thriller, it explores the complications of love, the compromises we make, and the betrayals that can ultimately undo us,” said Fleming, who also serves as SLAC's Executive Artistic Director.

Salt Lake Acting Company audiences will recognize Collette Astle* from Whitelisted (2024), and Latoya Cameron* from her recent appearances in R+J: Star-Cross'd Death Match (2025), You Will Get Sick (2024), and Passing Strange (2022). Though no strangers to the performing arts nationally, making their SLAC debuts will be Mckenzie Gray Aydelott, and M. Scott McLean*.

Tickets are available online or by contacting Salt Lake Acting Company's Box Office at (801) 363-7522. Following preview performances on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, the show will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 1 PM and 6 PM, from April 10 to May 3. Additional performances on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, May 2, at 2 PM.