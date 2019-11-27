TUACAHN'S ELF To Feature Matt Owen, Jillian Gottlieb, And Jim J. Bullock

Matt Owen, Jillian Gottlieb and Jim J. Bullock will celebrate Christmas at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in the "sparkle-jolly" production of Elf the Musical, which will begin performances on November 30th.

Peggy Hickey (Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia) will stage the musical that will run through December 21st in Tuacahn's Hafen Theatre. Based on the 2003 film of the same title, Elf has a score by The Wedding Singer and The Prom songwriters Matthew Sklar (music) and Chad Beguelin (lyrics) and a book by Tony Award Winners Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray, The Producers).

Matt Owen (5th Ave's Holiday Inn, Spamalot) will reprise the starring role of Buddy the Elf which he has performed in Seattle and in Los Angeles. Owen stars alongside Jillian Gottlieb (#DateMe, The Golden Bride) as Jovie and Jim J. Bullock (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) who portrays Santa and Mr. Greenway.

The cast also features David Engel (La Cage aux Folles, Forever Plaid) as Walter Hobbs, Jennifer Swiderski (Mama Mia, the Drowsy Chaperone) as Emily Hobbs, Cynthia Ferrer (Elf, Happy Days) as Deb, Ricky Bulda (Tuacahn's Mulan) as Store Manager, and introduces Brendan Knox (Tuacahn's Matilda) as Michael Hobbs.

The ensemble includes Nicole Athill, Gillian Bozajian, Calvin Brady, Katy Corbus, Mya Crowther, Harper Griffith, Abe Hegewald, Kaitlin Nelson, PJ Palmer, Kelly Peterson, Carey Segal, Michael Starr, Charlie Stover, Hudson Sullivan, Jordan Sullivan, Ty Hunter Taylor,

Peggy Hickey, director, is supported by choreographer Bill Burns (The Producers, Anastasia). The music director is Christopher Babbage (Sister Act). The creative team is comprised of Paul Black (Set and Lighting design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound design), Greg Barnes (Costume design), Annie Hardt (Hair and Make-up design) and Hana Sooyeon Kim (Projection design). The stage management team consists of Monica Dickhens, Holley Housewright, and Sierra May. Casting by Wojcik/Seay.

"Elf the Musical follows the magical tale of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. Buddy sets off to the Big City to find his real dad, and through his unwavering devotion to all things Christmas, he rescues his father from the naughty list, finds true love, and saves Santa and the spirit of Christmas." It opens November 30th at the Tuacahn's indoor Hafen theatre and runs through December 21st.

Come immerse yourself in the experience of Tuacahn and learn why the only way to describe it is 'unforgettable'. For tickets, please visit Tuacahn.org or call the box office at (435) 652-3200.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You