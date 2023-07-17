Sneak Peek: Watch the Trailer for FINDING NEMO JR. at Hale Centre Theatre

Finding Nemo Jr. is running at Hale Centre Theatre July 17 - 28.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. This production performed entirely by youth as part of our Hale Arts and Education Program sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union, is adapted for the stage in a 75-minute musical and is appropriate for all ages.

