Sarah McLachlan Announced At Eccles Theater

Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Sarah McLachlan is coming to Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater on February 13th, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 10am online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

In addition to her personal artistic efforts, McLachlan founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and raised over $7 million for local and national charities. In 2002 McLachlan founded her non-profit organization, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment, for at-risk and underserved children and youth. From an early age, music provided McLachlan with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life, so she recognizes how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities.

In 2014 McLachlan released her seventh studio album, Shine On, for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. Shine On explores her personal journey over the previous few years of navigating love, loss and change.

McLachlan's latest release is her 2016 Christmas album Wonderland, for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year as well as a Grammy Nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Wonderland contains fresh and inspired interpretations of 13 traditional and contemporary holiday classics.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You