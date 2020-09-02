SCERA Brings CINDERELLA To The Outdoor Stage

Cinderella will run September 18 through October 3.

In the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of the classic "Cinderella," it takes the prince fewer than 10 minutes to fall in love with an unknown beauty who enters the kingdom's ballroom half an hour before midnight.

SCERA is betting its audiences will take even less time to be entranced by the musical when it unfolds under the stars on the grand stage of SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre (600 South 400 East, Orem), September 18 through October 3 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30pm.

The production is officially the opening event of SCERA's 2020-21 Season, which is usually held indoors at SCERA Center for the Arts. However, because of COVID-19, the outdoor venue was chosen to allow for better distanced seating and more ticket availability. Face coverings are strongly encouraged, especially as you enter, wait in lines, get to your seat, at concessions and in the restrooms.

Adam J. Robertson, SCERA's President & CEO, is excited to use the Shell Outdoor Theatre in the fall months. "This is not something we normally do, but COVID has given us a chance to do something different. And I think it will be a perfect family fall activity to see a show in the cooler fall air."

Director Robinne Booth says she was honored when the SCERA asked her to direct. "This is my opportunity to bring something magical, lovely and uplifting in an hour-and-a-half fairy tale designed to bring joy to audiences."

Booth played the queen in this version of "Cinderella" 17 years ago when it first played at SCERA. The classic story has remained a favorite with her, especially this version, which is inspired by the French writer Charles Perrault. As an acknowledgement of the original story, the costumes are French-influenced, including panniers, which are exaggerated side hoops to extend the width of women's skirts.

As most people know, "Cinderella" is the tale of a young woman forced into servitude by her malicious stepmother and nasty stepsisters. She dreams of a happier life, and despite their hatefulness in excluding her, a Fairy Godmother transforms her into a princess, and she finds her Prince Charming.

As the first musical written especially for television in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein infused it with a captivating score of songs that became popular and unforgettable. Among the quiver full of hits are "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible: It's Possible," "The Prince is Giving a Ball," "The Stepsisters Lament," and especially, "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

"This cast is completely professional and thrilled to present a show they believe will lift spirits in a world beleaguered with so many challenges," Booth adds. She was thrilled that more than 200 talented people came to auditions, and her only disappointment was that she had to narrow it down to 40.

"We rehearse with masks, have our temperatures taken and keep our distance," she explains.

Having no preconceived notions, she was surprised that she and her team selected two graduates of Brigham Young University's music/dance/theater program as Cinderella and the Prince. "They knew each other, which was nice to have that immediate connection."

Kelsey Phillips Harrison and Brendon French head up a cast that also includes Dani LeCompte and Tannah O'Banion double cast as the stepmother, and the "hilarious" stepsisters are played by Emma Garrett and Abby Bradshaw. The Fairy Godmother is played by Hannah Louise Spencer. Unknown to Boothe, several of the players have gone through SCERA's Acting Up high school program, a nice nod to the program's award-winning training of young performers.

Shawn M. Herrera, along with SCERA's Scene Shop team, has created the set and designed a magical coach and four life-size busts of white horses that will move across the stage. Dr. J. Arden Hopkin is music director, and Dani LeCompte is the choreographer.

Deborah Bowman designed the costumes, and she and her team created a brand new 18th Century-inspired signature blue gown for Cinderella, with thousands of sparkly rhinestones that will enchant little girls - and their parents, too. Exaggerated wigs are part of the design as well, especially for the stepmother and stepsisters.

"Because life has been so hard on everybody, SCERA intentionally selected a show with beauty and love to lift people. My focus has been to offer an evening that is delightful and full of magical special effects."

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 3-11 and seniors 65 and older. Reserved areas range from $15 to $18 for adults and $13 to $16 for children and seniors. They can be obtained at www.scera.org, by calling 801-225-ARTS, or in person at the main office at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State, Orem, open 10am-6pm weekdays. To allow for distancing, the facility will be at reduced capacity and chairs will be preset in all sections.

