Review: Hale Centre Theatre's TITANIC is a Momentous Achievement

TITANIC THE MUSICAL on Hale Centre Theatre's Centre Stage in Sandy is a magnificent, heart-stopping production with set, lighting, and performances that far surpass all reasonable expectations for local theatre. Just as the original ship, this TITANIC is a wonder to behold.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL (book by Peter Stone, music and lyrics by Maury Yeston) won five Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Musical, Book and Score. It is based on the historical record of the "unsinkable" ship Titanic, which infamously met its untimely end after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage. The focus of this telling of Titanic's history is less on its passengers and squarely on its leaders and crew, intriguingly sharing the decisions they made on the voyage and during the sinking while also reflecting their humanity.

The performances across the board, and especially from the leading actors--at once polished and raw, with professional quality vocals--are nothing short of phenomenal.

The emotional climax is found in an intimate argument ("The Blame") among Kelton Davis as Thomas Andrews (double cast with Keith McKay Evans), Justin Bills as J. Bruce Ismay (double cast with Quinn Allan Dietlein), Josh Richardson as Captain E.J. Smith (double cast with Ric Starnes). All three performers bring heartwrenching pathos to their portrayals of these men who held responsibility for the ship's demise.

Other extraordinary crew members include Ryan Shepherd as Henry Etches (double cast with Clin Eaton), R. George Banner as Frederick Fleet (double cast with Thomas Brandley), Dallin Bradford as Harold Bride (double cast with Angel Martinez), Brock Dalgleish as Fredrick Barrett (double cast with Kaden Caldwell), and Rex Kocherhans as First Officer Murdoch (double cast with Josh Durfey).

Memorable passengers include David Weekes and Sharon Lynn Kenison as Isador and Ida Strauss in 1st class (double cast with Jared Dunn and Michelle Sundwall), Ali Bennett as Alice Beane in 2nd class (double cast with Mckelle Shaw), and Adrien Swenson as Kate McGowan in 3rd class (double cast with Lauren Pope).

Director Dave Tinney has expertly filled the stage with a large cast that feels even larger due to thoughtful doubling and use of space. His equally impressive collaborators include music director Kelly DeHaan and choreographer Lindsey D. Smith.

The set by Kacey Udy with automation by Nick Herring is a marvel of gleaming white metal and wood that rises and sinks and spins and tilts--an abstract representation of the iconic vessel that allows the audience to feel as if they are peering directly into its heart.

The brilliant lighting and tasteful projections by Jaron Kent Hermansen, along with remarkable use of haze and fog, punctuate the darkness with streams of light, both physically and metaphorically. From a commemoration of the ship's architectural designs to the red smoke-billowing boiler room to shimmering blue water and clear night sky, the lighting and projections are nothing short of glorious from start to finish.

Additional gratitude should be shown to costume designer Dennis Wright, hair and makeup designer Krissa Lent, and properties designer Michelle Wright, who all spendidly contributed to this floating microcosm of Edwardian society.

As with virtually any live theatre, small quibbles could be made with a few of the choices or missed opportunities in the execution of the show, but to do so would lose sight of the momentous achievement that is this unforgettable production.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL plays through April 8, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.