Repertory Dance Theatre's FLYING SOLO To Be Released November 28

After opening their 55th Season with a joint performance with Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Repertory Dance Theatre will continue their EMERALD season with another virtual, on-demand performance.

The world-renowned modern dance repertory company will present FLYING SOLO, a show dedicated to the singular voice, featuring all solo performances. This virtual show will be available starting November 28 at 7:30 pm MST. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of this performance has been delayed one week.

The art of solo performance has been with us for generations. Individuals have told stories in front of other members of their tribe or society for thousands of years...Greek Monologist, strolling Minstrels of Medieval England, French Troubadours, and performing artists in vaudeville, cabaret, theatre, and dance celebrate the singular voice.

FLYING SOLO features unforgettable solos from RDT's prestigious dance library including choreography by Ted Shawn, José Limón, Daniel Nagrin, Douglas Dunn, Molly Heller, Sharee Lane, Nicholas Cendese, and Zvi Gotheiner. Additionally, RDT will premiere Remote by choreographer Marina Harris who has mastered the art of "Zoom" technology to create poetic movement monologues for each RDT dancer from her home in Nova Scotia.



Celebrating the art of "solo" performance has many virtues. Audiences will be able to focus on the unique qualities and strength of each RDT dancer who will be able to perform without wearing masks.



While our performers have worn masks this season during rehearsals and for our DOUBLE TAKE concert, FLYING SOLO enables them to perform safely with the full expression of their face and body. Additionally, while we have all been experiencing some kind of isolation during these challenging times, this concert is a beautiful way to appreciate the power of a singular voice expressing our communal thoughts on stage.



The performance will be professionally filmed and produced by Wonderstone Films. Audience members will be sent a personalized link that is good for one week or up to two views. The performance will be available to watch starting on November 28 at 7:30 pm MST. Audience members are also invited to a virtual cocktail party with the dancers to celebrate Giving Tuesday and kick off the launch of the performance at 6:30 pm MST on December 1. The on-demand performance will be available for purchase until December 31.



Thanks to partners like the State of Utah and the Governor's Shop In Utah grant program, RDT is proud to offer all tickets for this performance at 50% off so that ANYONE-regardless of circumstance-can enjoy world-class art and dance in Utah. Outstanding partners like these are committed to helping Utah recover from COVID-19 and agree that art, dance, and movement are essential to helping us heal, recover, and discover what our new normal will look like.

