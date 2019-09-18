Pioneer Theatre Company Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS in Concert
Pioneer Theatre Company is reprising its beloved Concert Production series with this year's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Transport yourself to the French Riviera for hijinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave and a good dash of mischief, this hysterical musical about cons Lawrence and Freddy, competing for the best swindle, features a delightfully jazzy score and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Our staged concert production series: Impossibly short rehearsal period, scripts in hand, lightly costumed and staged, heavily hilarious. i??
Box Office: 801-581-6961 Open 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri. www.pioneertheatre.org
Pioneer Theatre Company | 300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112