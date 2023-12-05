Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical is the perfect way to capture the spirit of the season from inside the Hafen Theatre through Dec. 22.

When it comes to Christmas, few things set the tone like the dulcet, and often jubilant, sounds of a holiday carol — the kind Tuacahn's latest production offers in spades. Kicking off the holiday season with equal parts nostalgia and novelty, Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical is the perfect way to capture the spirit of the season from inside the Hafen Theatre through Dec. 22. See photos from the production!
 
Adapted for the stage from the timeless film of the same name, White Christmas the Musical tells the story of two army buddies who met while fighting in World War II. After the war they become a song and dance team, and eventually meet two sisters who are also a song and dance team. Through a series of comedic events, both pairs end up in Vermont where the gentlemen run into their old army commander who is attempting to keep his inn afloat. The talented singers and dancers decide they might be able to revive his inn with a successful show. 
 
“This was my favorite Christmas musical growing up,” said Mara Newbery Greer, director and choreographer for White Christmas. “I just love the rhythm, the dancing and the music. It's nearly impossible not to leave the theater smiling after witnessing the joy this production brings.” 
 
While the dancing, especially the tap numbers, have Greer particularly excited, none of the movement would make sense without the music tying it all together with a festive bow. 
 
“People will definitely be familiar with this music, though the arrangements for the musical are unique,” said Benjamin Stayner, music director for the show. “Our fantastic brass and reed sections of the orchestra will bring us all right back to the sound of the 1950s when the original film came out.” 
 
Stayner's orchestra features 11 players, including himself as he directs from one of the keyboards. It's a mixture of local and out-of-town talent, each of whom are more than ready to bring down the house with a big band sound that Stayner said is nothing short of “joyous” and “fun.”
 
“People will love our production of White Christmas because our cast is incredible, our director and choreographer is a genius, and the show is the perfect treat for the holiday season,” Stayner said. 
 
Tickets are selling out fast and limited tickets to this stirring spectacle are available starting at just $32. Visit www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 for more details. And don't forget to purchase a season package to the incredible 2024 Tuacahn season featuring Disney's Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

The Cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS


