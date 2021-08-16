Photos: First Look at THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

The Count Of Monte Cristo is playing now at Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre through October 21, 2021. Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, book and lyrics by Jack Murphy, and based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

From the Tony Award-nominated composer of The Scarlet Pimpernel and Jekyll & Hyde comes this swashbuckling musical adventure of vengeance, mercy, and the redemptive power of love.

Falsely accused of colluding with the exiled Napoleon Bonaparte in 19th century France, newlywed seaman Edmond Dantès suddenly finds himself thrown into a Mediterranean island prison without a trial. At the brink of despair after many hopeless years of confinement, his fortunes change when a fellow prisoner helps him escape and bequeaths a substantial fortune on him. Money in hand, Dantès transforms himself into the powerful and mysterious Count of Monte Cristo and embarks upon a quest to avenge those who stole the heart of his beloved bride, Mercedes, and conspired to destroy him. In the process, the man who was once imprisoned discovers the only true path to freedom comes by embracing love, mercy, and forgiveness.

Don't miss this exciting adventure as only Tuacahn can do it!