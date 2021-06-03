Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks Out at Tuacahn Amphitheatre This Summer

Tuacahn Amphitheatre is providing a first look at Million Dollar Quartet, running this summer. Performances will take place June 18 - August 7, 2021 at the Indoor Hafen Theatre.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That's All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and more!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tuacahn.org/show/mdq/.