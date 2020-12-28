Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Hale Center Theater Orem to produce "The Importance of Being Earnest" playing from Jan. 6th to Feb. 13, 2021.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/686

For specific safety procedures involving the ongoing pandemic, please visit our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/

A Victorian comedy filled with more Earnests than you can count. This long-lasting Oscar Wilde classic, a story of mishaps and misconceptions, is as funny today as when it premiered in 1895. Don't miss what has kept audiences laughing for more than 125 years in The Importance of Being Earnest.

The Importance of Being Earnest will run from January 6th to February 13th, 2021 nightly Monday through Saturday at 7:30PM with matinee performances on Saturday. For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/686