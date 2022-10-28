On Pitch Performing Arts Presents Shakespeare's MACBETH Running Through November 12

One does not often have the opportunity to see Shakespeare, so when you do, take it. OPPA!'s 2 Act production of "Macbeth" continues through November 12th on the venue's Main Stage. Shakespeare's play about a Scottish nobleman and his wife who murder their king for his throne, is brought to life in an intimate setting, surrounded by minimally intense technical designs and beautifully elaborate costumes.

First staged in 1606, Macbeth's three witches and other dark imagery have always entered our collective imagination, and through this lovely scripted down version, the original essence, that charts the extremes of ambition and guilt, will be felt by all in attendance.



"I have always loved Macbeth, but getting to work on it around Halloween has been so fun," says Tiffani Allen, Production Director. "In this production we have really leaned into the spooky and supernatural moments of the show. I'm very grateful for the talented performers we have, everyone has brought their own unique take on these characters, each cast is very different allowing us to present two interpretations of the script and that has been such an exciting challenge and asset to the directing process."

Local artist McKenna Powell is taking over the OPPA! Creative Gallery Hall during this show run. McKenna has dropped off an eclectic collection of female inspired works and personal paintings that reflect her creativity. All artwork is for sale with 100% of the proceeds going back to the artist. Come stroll the gallery at intermission or anytime during regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday 10am - 6pm.



Don't miss OPPA!'s final community theater production of the year. A special thank you to Intermountain Health Care Layton, George and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, First Community Bank, Sorenson Legacy Foundation, Rice Media Group and Utah Division of Arts and Museums for their sponsorships and continued support.



Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

MACBETH:

October 28th - November 12th with all evening performances.

(This show is double cast M/F & Th/S)

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$16.5, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



For more information and ticketing please see the link below: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206310®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1