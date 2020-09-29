Odyssey Dance Theatre Presents THRILLER

The production will play in 4 locations this year.

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit Thriller in 4 locations this year.

This year's show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past - Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem's Mass, The Lost Boys - plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early, because most of the performances sold out last year! This show has it all - frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about - Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller!

Thriller is not for children under 8 or the faint of heart.

Masks will be required at ALL performances.

If you are purchasing only 2 tickets, please use the website. For more than 2, please call the ticket office: ArtTix (801-355-ARTS). Please be advised that groups larger than 4 will be split up. Ticketing fees will apply.

Learn more at https://odysseydance.com/new/shows/thriller/.

