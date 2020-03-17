Morrison Center Events Paused For Covid-19 Caution

The University and Government Leadership in consultation with the Idaho Board of Education and Boise State Trustees have made the decision to suspend all events through April 15, 2020. The Morrison Center will immediately be following this order for all upcoming events.

Morrison Center staff are currently working to reschedule all performances that were set to take place in the venue between now and April 15th. The Center has notified ticket holders via email regarding postponed or cancelled events and will continue to update patrons on the status of each upcoming performance as more details are confirmed.

In the likely event that a show is to be rescheduled, patrons will be notified of the postponement and given new event details as soon as they are available. Any tickets already purchased will still be valid for the rescheduled date.

In the event a performance can not be postponed and has to be cancelled, all tickets and fees paid for via credit card will be automatically refunded. Requests for a refund for tickets paid for with cash should be directed via email to mccservice@boisestate.edu. Ticket holders should note that refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or the Morrison Center. The Morrison Center is not responsible for the refund practices put in place by secondary ticket providers.

Patrons with tickets to The Illusionists: Live From Broadway or Bandstand will be notified as to the status of those performances being rescheduled or cancelled as soon as more information is available.



Current status of events through April 15th are as follows: Joe Bonamassa: The Guitar Event of the Year - Cancelled Ronnie Milsap: Live in Concert - Rescheduled for September 27, 2020 Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic - Rescheduled for August 13, 2020 Dancing With the Stars Live! - Cancelled USAF: The Falconaires - Cancelled The Illusionists: Live From Broadway! - TBD Bandstand - TBD An Evening with Amy Grant - Rescheduled for March 15, 2021 ITY's Sword Song: A New Arthurian Legend - Cancelled Millennial Choirs & Orchestras: Messiah in America - Rescheduled for May 27, 2020

The Morrison Center staff is currently working remotely until April 15th, so patrons are encouraged to not stop by the box office in person and rather email or call 208-426-1111. Messages will be returned as soon as possible.

The Morrison Center appreciates the leadership of our University and public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our patrons, artists and staff.

For further, up-to-date information about COVID-19 (coronavirus), individuals are encouraged to visit National, Idaho, and Boise State University Resources.





