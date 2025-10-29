MRS. DOUBTFIRE Begins Performances at The Covey Center for the Arts in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Covey Center for the Arts has announced that MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the smash hit musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will be coming to Provo from Dec. 4-6. Tickets are on sale now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

The 2nd North American Tour is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

This production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.



Find out more information about the show and how to get tickets at CoveyCenter.org or by calling the box office at 801-852-7007. The Covey is located at 425 W. Center St., Provo, UT, 84062.