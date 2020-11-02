Legendary Violinist Pinchas to Join Utah Symphony for Four Live Performances

Beethoven Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” Masterworks program with Thierry Fischer moved to December.

The Utah Symphony today announced legendary Pinchas Zukerman, one of today's most versatile and sought-after musicians, returns to Abravanel Hall to conduct and perform Johann Sebastian Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor with the orchestra for four performances November 19, 20, and 21.

The Masterworks program with Music Director Thierry Fischer conducting Beethoven's Symphony No.3 "Eroica" and Schoenberg's "Peace on Earth" has been moved to the weekend of December 3 to 5. Single tickets are on sale now. For more information visit https://utahsymphony.org/event/id/24588/.

The November 19, 20 and 21 Masterworks performances also feature Elgar, Montgomery and Mozart Symphony No. 29. The "Serenade for Strings" is one of Edward Elgar's earliest--and favorite--compositions and ranks among his most frequently performed music. Exploding gestures are juxtaposed with gentle fleeting melodies in Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst." Mozart's delightful Symphony No. 29, written when the composer was 18 years old, concludes the program with charm and rich harmonies.

"Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions into the United States, Thierry Fischer is unable to return to Salt Lake City in November to conduct the originally-scheduled Beethoven Symphony No. 3 program," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Steven Brosvik. "Thierry remains committed to his time in Utah and has been able to adjust his schedule to be able to replace the week in November and be here the first week in December. We are excited to confirm that we will move his Beethoven Symphony No. 3 performances to December 3-5, 2020."

"Pinchas Zukerman has achieved the highest level of recognition as an international artist, both as a soloist and a conductor, and will be an invaluable inspiration for USUO musicians and audiences," said Music Director Thierry Fischer. "We are so grateful that Pinchas Zukerman is available and happy to come to SLC during this season."

With 21 Grammy nominations, Zukerman has made a lasting impression on the music world as both a soloist and conductor, and previously appeared with the Utah Symphony on seven other occasions, including his Utah Symphony debut in 1985 as a viola soloist. During his most recent appearance in October 2009, he led the orchestra in Brahms' Concerto No. 1 for Piano in D minor with pianist Jonathan Biss and Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E minor. He was also the recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 1983 that was presented by President Ronald Reagan.

Originally from Israel, Zukerman moved to the United States and attended The Juilliard School and later won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He has since toured across the world performing and conducting.

In keeping with recommended coronavirus health precautions and after six months of silence in Abravanel Hall, the orchestra opened its 2020-21 season in September with shorter in-person programs that required fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists. The frequency of performances has increased due to the reduced audience seating capacity in the hall - these Masterworks presentations have added Thursday evenings and Saturday matinees to the regular Friday and Saturday evening performance offerings.

Estimated concert length is 70 minutes (with no intermission). The programming on this performance has been modified to abide by local, state, and national health and safety recommendations. This project is funded in part by the CARES Act and the Utah State Legislature through Arts & Museums.

