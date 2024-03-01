Jim Gaffigan Comes to the Eccles in October

Live at the Eccles will present Jim Gaffigan on October 24 & 25, 2024 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events.

Tickets are available Friday, March 1st at 10am. Online at LiveEccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

Gaffigan is a top ten comedian according to Forbes' most recent comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, last year on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, ‘his best yet.” Last fall, Gaffigan co-headlined with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour.

In 2021 Gaffigan released his 9th special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Gaffigan can currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, which was named one of Vulture.com's best movies of 2023. He also starred as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will soon co-star Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix's Unfrosted, and co-stars in Susie Searches which premiered at TIFF and in theaters last year. Also premiering recently, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max's Full Circle, a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon that follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day NY.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year in film to date with an astonishing eight films released, three of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.” Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.

Gaffigan had two films recently in which he debuted as the lead. The comedic film Being Frank, and American Dreamer, a dark thriller that features him as a ride-share app worker who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer.

Gaffigan can also currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in IFC Films Tesla, as well as opposite Josh Hartnett in Saban Films' Most Wanted.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob's Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won 3 Emmys. In 2018 Jim served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children.