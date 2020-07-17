Introducing SLUG Mag's Newest Event - SLUG Picnic!

SLUG Mag wanted to create an event where their audience can enjoy live music while practicing safe distancing. SLUG Picnic is the first ever of its kind-with live music, local artisans, a food truck and more, this is a night you won't want to miss. Join SLUG Mag in the parking lot of their new office space on Saturday July 25th, 2020 for some live music from Mel Soul & The Messenger, Rocky Lavoie and Jazzy Olivo. The lot opens at 5:30pm with first-come first-serve seating. Music begins at 6 pm and will go until 9 pm.

Purchase a picnic spot for up to 6 people to enjoy the show, and receive a complimentary picnic basket filled with goodies from business sponsors. Or bring a small chair to hang out in the back of the lot and enjoy the performance with SLUG's general admission ticket! In between sets, attendees will be able to shop at the artisan's booths and get food from our featured food truck. This will be a fun and safe way to enjoy live music while social distancing.

SLUG Mag believes SLC is in need of some fresh air and good tunes, and are excited to support the local artisan, food and music communities while following the proper social distancing measures set forth by the State of Utah. An outdoor concert is a great opportunity to bring us together while easily staying safe and 6 feet apart. SLUG Mag will be implementing strict sanitation procedures, proper PPE for staff and participants and social distancing enforcement. Masks are required.

There are three ticket options to fit your needs: Picnic Spot (6 Ticket Pack), General Admission and a Dog Ticket. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advanced, so act fast! Follow this link to get your tickets for this exciting new event.

