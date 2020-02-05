Hale Centre Theatre Will Present the U.S. Premiere of STRICTLY BALLROOM

Hale Centre Theatre (HCT) will present the U.S. premiere of Strictly Ballroom, the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrman's cult classic film, Feb.5 through April 11.

The production, fresh from Australia and London's West End, is the inspiring story of a championship ballroom dancer who defies all the rules to follow his heart.

With a world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2014, and a run in the United Kingdom that ended in January 2017, Strictly Ballroom will be seen by a U.S. audience for the first time ever at Hale Centre Theatre's Young Living Centre Stage.

The cast features a team of seasoned national and international title-winning ballroom dancers, including former ABC "Dancing with the Stars" pro and Fox "So You Think You Can Dance" finalist Chelsie Hightower. Eight of the cast members have ties to "Dancing with the Stars."

HCT licensed the production from Global Creatures, the creative force behind Broadway's Moulin Rouge! and King Kong.

The iconic lead roles of Fran and Scott will be shared by Payton Prince and Serena Kozusko as Fran, and Eric Ascione and Noah Bradford as Scott Hastings. Conlon Bonner and Quinn Dietlein are double cast as bandleader Wally Strand.

HCT's Strictly Ballroom is directed and choreographed by award-winning director Jennifer Hill Barlow. Afton Wilson serves as associate choreographer, and Solange Gomes as the flamenco choreographer.

All of the music for Strictly Ballroom was produced in house by the theater, led by musical director Quinn Dietlein. The production also features a live band.

The unique cabaret environment of the set was the brainchild of set designer Kacey Udy. The production will also feature the unique use of live video, by video designer Bobby Gibson. Rounding out the creative team is lighting designer Jaron Hermansen, sound designer Dan Morgan, costume designer MaryAnn Hill, hair and makeup designer Trisha Ison, properties designer Michelle Jensen, and scenic artist Madeline Ashton. University of Utah professor Sarah Shippobotham serves as the dialect coach.

The Hale will present approximately 80 consecutive performances of Strictly Ballroom for the 2020 Mountain America Season of Entertainment. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday with some weekday matinees at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. Ticket prices are $36-$48 for adults and $18-$24 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy City. Season tickets and general tickets are now on sale for the 2020 season of entertainment which includes Mary Poppins, Titanic, Tarzan, and more. For updates, contests and information on the current theater season, follow Hale Centre Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

In conjunction with the production, HCT is honoring Ballet West with free tickets to Strictly Ballroom for its staff as part of the theater's HCT Applauds program.





