Hale Centre Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will run Aug. 24-Nov. 14.

Hale Centre Theatre will present the regional premiere of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express Aug. 24-Nov. 14 at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre's Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage.

In this plot-twist masterpiece, a luxury train travelling from Istanbul to Western Europe in 1934 is stopped in its tracks by a snowdrift when something terrible happens. An American tycoon has been murdered and renowned detective Hercules Poirot must sort through a train full of suspects. Playwright Ken Ludwig (The Three Musketeers, Lend Me a Tenor) adapts the classic thriller that will leave audiences guessing whodunit.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express was adapted for the stage by Tony Award winning playwright, Ken Ludwig. The classic thriller has also been adapted for television, radio, and film.

HCT's production is directed by Barta Heiner. The set is designed by Madeline Ashton, with projections by Bobby Gibson, lighting by Marianne Ohran, sound by Dan Morgan, costumes by Kelsey Nichols and Joy Zhu, properties design by Michelle Jensen, and hair and makeup design by Trisha Ison.

Leading the cast as detective "Hercules Poirot" is Bradley Moss and Mark Knowles. The cast also features Chandler Bishop and BJ Whimpey as "Monsieur Bouc," Brandon Green and Kelton Davis as "Samuel Ratchett/Col. James Arbuthnot," Anthony Lovato and James Bounous as "Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter," Colton Hattabaugh and Zechariah Combs as "Hector MacQueen," Sharon Kenison and Tamari Dunbar as "Helen Hubbard," Adrien Swenson and Wendy Oltmanns as "Greta Ohlsson," Linda Jean Stephenson and Heidi Scott as "Princess Dragomiroff," Jessica Love and Lisa Zimmerman as "Mary Debenham," and Kaitlyn Hipwell LeBaron and Natalie Peterson as "Countess Andrenyi."

The Hale will present more than 100 consecutive performances of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express for the 2020 Mountain America Season of Entertainment. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday with some weekday matinees at 4:00 p.m. and weekend matinees at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. Ticket prices are $42-$52 for adults and $21-$26 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy City.Season tickets and general tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2020 season of entertainment which includes Tarzan, and Million Dollar Quartet and season add on Christmas Carol. For updates, contests and information on the current theater season, follow Hale Centre Theatre on Facebook.

All patrons are required to wear masks. A strict cleaning and social distancing regimen is in place at HCT (as detailed in the theatre's Safety Guide Regarding COVID-19). The plan includes a strict cleaning regiment, social distancing in bathroom and box office lines, masks and gloves worn by all ushers and office personnel, plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizing stations. In addition, concession stands are closed. Free water is provided at intermission upon request.

