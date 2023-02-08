Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Hale Center Theater Orem presents "A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER". Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223632®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.haletheater.org%2Fmain-stage%2Fshow%2F82?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder follows Monty Navarro as he plots his way to the front of the line of heirs to the earldom of the D'Ysquith family. The only problem? There are seven other family members in his way. Do not miss this hilarious new musical romp!

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER will run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 4PM, and select 12PM performances, dark on Sunday.

For specific performance times, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223632®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.haletheater.org%2Fmain-stage%2Fshow%2F82?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Storm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah Symphony Photo
Storm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah Symphony
Romance is on the rise this Valentine's weekend as the Utah Symphony invites audiences to take in a love story with songs from across generations, from Old Hollywood to the present. With heightened glamor and enchanting charisma, audiences can immerse themselves in a speakeasy-like concert performance with Love, Storm.
Review: Hale Centre Theatres SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant
SEE HOW THEY RUN on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is an exuberant comedy that keeps you always guessing and ever entertained.
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life Photo
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life
On Pitch Performing Arts production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opens this Friday, February 3rd. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2023 season lineup of amazing shows highlighting strong character leads and fantastic music. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s premier professional theatre, will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11. Check out the photos here!

