Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Hale Center Theater Orem presents "A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER". Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder follows Monty Navarro as he plots his way to the front of the line of heirs to the earldom of the D'Ysquith family. The only problem? There are seven other family members in his way. Do not miss this hilarious new musical romp!

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER will run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023 nightly at 7:30PM, with Saturday matinees at 4PM, and select 12PM performances, dark on Sunday.

For specific performance times, please visit: https://www.haletheater.org/