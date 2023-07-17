Experience the Joy of Christmas in July at Tuacahn with Discounted Tickets

Jul. 17, 2023

Experience the Joy of Christmas in July at Tuacahn with Discounted Tickets

Does the triple digit heat have you wishing for the crisp, cold air of December? Ready to swap the smell of sunscreen for cinnamon almonds and gingerbread? It’s never too early to gear up for the Christmas season, especially when Tuacahn’s Christmas in July sale is on.
 
Beginning July 17 through 21, Tuacahn is offering 25 percent off tickets to see this season’s holiday masterpiece: the live stage production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.
 
“This movie has always been such a holiday tradition for me, as I know it is for so many other people,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “To be able to see a live version is going to be so fun. I’m a big fan!”
 
For the past several years, Tuacahn has offered a variety of high quality, professional holiday productions including Elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Christmas Story and others, in conjunction with the annual Christmas in the Canyon event. Bringing the beloved White Christmas to the stage is just another way Tuacahn is continuing to help families build traditions and feel the Christmas spirit in a beautiful, unique setting.
 
“It’s really the perfect way to bring families together at the holidays,” Finck said. “Come enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and stroll through the lights on the way to the Indoor Hafen Theatre for this fantastic production.”
 
Use the code MERRY25 during the sale July 17-21 to get 25 percent off tickets for Nov. 27 to Dec. 14 performances of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical. For more information go to www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300.




Recommended For You