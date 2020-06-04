DAMN THESE HEELS Queer Film Festival Returns This Summer

Utah Film Center invites you to break out those heels and save the date for the 17th annual Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival, set to run virtually July 10-19, 2020 at www.damntheseheels.org.

The annual festival explores LGBTQ issues, ideas, and art through showcasing fiction and non-fiction films from around the world. Damn These Heels remains a community focused, grassroots, locally-produced festival with strong community partnerships.

Though this year's festival is being presented online, the festival will continue to provide a selection of short and feature films, filmmaker Q&A's and opportunities for group conversations. Full festival details including the film line-up and other community focused events will be announced later in June.

Patrick Hubley, Executive Director for Utah Film Center, said, "The dramatic events of the past few months have forced us to re-imagine how we operate and offer our programs. Beginning in mid-March when in-person, public events were cancelled, we have been considering how we would present Damn These Heels, our longest-running program. For us, not presenting the Festival wasn't an option, and based on the feedback we received directly from past Festival attendees, our community agreed with us. Though we aren't able to gather in person, we hope that this year's festival will help us understand, heal, and celebrate the human capacity for innovation and perseverance, together."

The longest running LGBTQ Film Festival in the Mountain West, Damn These Heels has presented more than 248 thought-provoking and entertaining films over the years. This popular festival has been fully embraced and supported by the Salt Lake City community because of its unique and cutting-edge programming. With festivals like Damn These Heels and other year-round screening programs, Utah Film Center continues to provide access to voices and stories that would otherwise be inaccessible for Utah audiences.

Damn These Heels 2020 is honored to have the support of the Dancing Llama Foundation, Terence K. Stephens Charitable Fund, and the B. W. Bastian Foundation. This year, the festival is also made possible with special support provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You