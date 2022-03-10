Broadway On Demand to Stream the 2022 National Deaf High School Theatre Festival

Broadway On Demand will stream the 2022 National Deaf High School Theatre Festival (NDHSTF) being held at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (USDB) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12 at 8 PM ET HERE.

The NDHSTF gives young Deaf performers the ability to perform on a national stage, refine their skills through competition and feedback, use American Sign Language as their medium for acting, experience professional theatre in an accessible language, and socialize with like-minded Deaf peers.

The 2nd National Deaf High School Theatre Festival will be a hybrid virtual and in-person festival. Both will take place March 10-13, 2022, with the in-person festival being held at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind's campus in Salt Lake City.

The 2022 National Deaf High School Theatre Festival will feature students from over 10 schools across the country, including American School for the Deaf, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Berkmar High School, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Rocky Mountain Deaf School, School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, Texas School for the Deaf, and Utah School for the Deaf and Blind.

Instructors and guest performers for the 2022 National Deaf High School Theatre Festival include Zain Ahmed (NTID Sunshine 2.0), Shiann Cook (NTID Sunshine 2.0), Tyler Fortson (NTID Sunshine 2.0), Harold Foxx (Stand-Up Comedian), Natasha Ofili (The Politician), Fred Beam (NTID Sunshine 2.0), Lateefah Patterson (NTID Sunshine 2.0), and David Kurs (Deaf West Theatre).

For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway On Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.