Best of Utah Theater in 2020: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite Shows

1. STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

The U.S. premiere of this film-to-stage adaptation dazzled following productions in Australia and on the West End. The direction, choreography, lighting, set, and costumes--all created specifically for this new production--were beyond fabulous.

2. DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

The extremely high-quality national tour brought fascinating story, deliberately flawed characters, and a modern score that were enthralling and deeply emotional, eliciting both sadness and hope.

3. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

This play was superbly thrilling and well crafted, thanks to the writing, direction, acting, and thoughtful, compelling staging. The set simulated a full-scale railway car that was stunning in its opulence and realistic detail.

4. MARY STUART at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org

This was a well-acted and thought-provoking look at two of the most powerful women in history. Beneath the surface was deep humanity and even fragility as they struggled to navigate the personal and political struggles they faced.

5. A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at the SCERA, www.scera.org

This was a community theatre production that was impressive, impressive, impressive. From the great design work to the direction that created natural, flowing scenework to the cute choreography to the talented cast. And the set!