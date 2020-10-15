Ballet Folklórico at Weber State University Returns to In-Person Meetings

The group was recently able to meet in person for the first time in months.

Ballet Folklórico has returned to Weber State University, meeting in person for the first time in months, The Sign Post reports.

The group was created six years ago by students who noticed that Mexican ballet was missing from WSU's campus.

"Since that time, we've tried to provide more opportunities for people from other countries," said Mónica Rodríguez Mesa, Ballet Folklórico advisor and original member. "We do Mexico yes, but we also have other countries like Colombia, Peru and sometimes Chile included in the ballet."

In addition to learning dance, members of the group learn leadership skills, communication skills, mentoring and advising.

The group had to cancel many events due to COVID-19, but members continued to meet virtually as much as they could.

"A lot of people said they started to feel discouraged because we couldn't meet face to face," said Rosa Rodriguez, Ballet Folklórico secretary. "For a lot of our members, the ballet is a safe haven where they feel comfortable expressing and being themselves."

Now, they recently started a petition to meet face to face, which was approved. Following CDC guidelines, the group was able to meet again on Oct. 13.

Members of the ballet agree that you don't have to be Hispanic to be a part of the group.

"The ballet is open to everyone who is willing to learn and participate," Rodriguez said. "My vision for the ballet is that we continue to add different cultures so that it's not just the Mexican culture being represented."

