BWW Review: The Glorious FROZEN at the Eccles Theater Brings Broadway Back to Utah

The national tour of Disney's Frozen, which was originally scheduled to play at the Eccles Theater in April 2020, has finally made its bow more than a year and a half later. And what a glorious way to welcome Broadway back to Salt Lake City!

Some touring productions are a cut above the others, and Frozen is as high quality as they come. Everything about it, from design and production values to performances is every bit as good as its Broadway counterpart was, and the show as a whole is actually better.

FROZEN (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee) is an adaptation of Disney's smash hit animated film. Elsa has gone to great lengths throughout her life to hinder her magical abilities in order to protect her sister, Anna. But she keeps them a secret, pushing away Anna, who craves closeness and love. When disaster strikes, they must find the strength to save both the kingdom and themselves.

Elsa was given the most impactful additions to the film's score, with the haunting "Dangerous to Dream" and stirring "Monster," although Kristoff gets two poignant reprises late in the show that hit just the right spot.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa is a goddess of ice and snow whose world-class, emotive acting is only rivaled by her powerful voice. Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, is just as "adorkable" as the part requires while also tapping into the character's vulnerability.

Their duet, "I Can't Lose You," newly added for the tour, is a beautiful emotional highlight (although it would have been better for the song to lead into the unfortunately cut reprise of "For the First Time in Forever").

Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) is another standout as a supremely likeable but also complex Hans. Also wonderful are F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, and Robert Creighton as Weselton (who played the role in the original Broadway cast).

The polished ensemble is filled with Broadway veterans who sing together in magnificent harmony.

The direction by Michael Grandage and choreography by Rob Ashford are more staid and stage-bound than one would expect from such dynamic source material. But the mature take and theatrical staging still create some beautiful imagery.

The lighting by Natasha Katz and video design by Finn Ross are stunning with some gasp-inducing moments, perfectly illuminating the lush costumes and substantial sets, both by Christopher Oram. And the special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, crowned by a sparkling Swarovski crystal ice palace, make Bowman's spectacular performance of "Let It Go" everything you and your young companions hoped it would be.

Don't miss this opportunity to bring the magic and excellence of Broadway back into your life!

How To Get Tickets

FROZEN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Saturday, November 13, 2021. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Caroline-Bowman (Elsa) and the Company of Frozen North American Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer.