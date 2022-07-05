Review: SCERA's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a Jubilant Adventure

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL plays through July 16, 2021.

Jul. 5, 2022  

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre is a jubilant adventure that captures your eyes, ears, and heart.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (book by Kyle Jarrow), is based on the long-running Nickelodeon animated series. The bopping and surprisingly cohesive score features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T. I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

When the existence of Bikini Bottom is in grave danger due to the imminent eruption of a deep sea volcano and the machinations of his archnemesis Plankton, a lowly sponge named Spongebob Squarepants must rally his friends, sea star Patrick and squirrel Sandy, to work together to save their home under the sea.

Mitchell Boberg perfectly embodies the determined and ever-optimistic SpongeBob. He is joined by a dynamic cast that include Austin Payne as Patrick, Hailey Bennett Sundwall as Sandy, Luke Logan as Squidward, Bryson Smellie as Mr. Krabs, Keely Conrad as Pearl, Jeff Sundwall as Plankton, Amanda King as Karen, Samuel Wright as Patchy the Pirate, and a large ensemble.

The original Broadway production deservingly received 12 Tony nominations in 2018 for its innovative and imaginative theatrical vision, and its fingerprints can be seen on the SCERA's joy-filled community theatre production led by director Chase Ramsey. The choreography by Janessa Ramsey is energetic, the costumes by Deborah Bowman and scenery by Shawn Herrera are vividly creative, and the lighting by Elizabeth Griffiths adds exciting splashes of color to build out the bold, whimsical world of Bikini Bottom.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL plays through July 16, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: Mitchell Boberg (SpongeBob). Photo by Suzy Oliveira.



July 5, 2022

