BWW Review: More Than One Singular Sensation at The Ziegfeld Theater's A CHORUS LINE

Ever wonder what it would have been like to audition for a Broadway musical in 1975?

In A CHORUS LINE, (Book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, Music by Marvin Hamlisch and Lyrics by Edward Kleban), you'll learn that it's a lot of work, very personal, nerve racking and not at all PG.

Leave the kids at home for this one, but enjoy a fun night out at the Ziegfeld watching a show that will have you laughing, crying, and more than anything, celebrating the talented cast of A CHORUS LINE.

There's no real star of the show as, by design, all 20 characters have their time to shine. And shine they do, brighter than the sparkling gold ensembles they dawn for the show's closing number, "One."

If anything, the star of the show was the extensive choreography by McKenna Ward, who also played the role of Larry. Her skills were undeniable, and the entire company executed the demanding moves flawlessly.

Under the direction Amber Hansen, each member of this cast was obviously carefully selected for their moment in the spotlight.

"At the Ballet" was particularly touching, with elegant dancing and even better harmonies. Cate Conroy as Sheila, Chantelle Wells as Bebe, and Chelsea Cowley as Maggie, tapped into the childhood hearts of everyone in the theatre, reminding them what it's like to find an escape from reality and a dream that gives you hope.

In the role of Val, Cat Umano keeps the crowd laughing and cheering in her scandalous number, "Dance:Ten; Looks: Three." Her sassy delivery was highly entertaining, and her vocals were definitely a ten.

Mejai Perry in the role of Paul was another standout. Not only is his dancing on point, but he also delivered a poignant and emotional monologue that leaves you feeling heartbroken and cheering him on from the sidelines.

Every number in the show is raw, honest and relatable. You feel for each character in a very personal and deep way. Partly because it was written to evoke those feelings, but also because this cast does a phenomenal job delivering the message.

Kudos to the entire company and production team for this exquisite execution of one of the most famous Broadway shows of all time.

You can catch the talented cast of A CHORUS LINE at The Ziegfeld Theatre in Ogden through June 29, before they move to the Egyptian Theatre in Park City July 5-21.

Call the box office for more information or to purchase tickets: 855-944-2787.





