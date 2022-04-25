BWW Review: CAMELOT at Hale Center Theater Orem is Royal and Rustic

CAMELOT at Hale Center Theater Orem is a contemporary unfurling of the classic musical--a moral cautionary tale that uplifts as it disheartens and intrigues as it entertains.

CAMELOT (book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe), winner of four Tony Awards in 1961, tells the fabled legend of King Arthur and the formation of his Knights of the Round Table, focusing on the impact of his relationships with wife Guenevere and friend Lancelot, who find themselves irresistibly but unwillingly drawn to one another.

This new small cast version, adapted by David Lee, is a pared down story theatre retelling of the piece that fits well in the small space, especially with director Rodger Sorensen's superb attention to detail as he guides the tight ensemble.

Kat Hawley Cook (double cast with Meg Flinders) is a smashing Guenevere, with crystal pipes, somber pensiveness, and the alluring vivacity of youth.

Rex Kocherhans as Arthur (double cast with Chris Higbee) and Bronson Dameron as Lancelot (double cast with Scott Hendrickson) bring gravitas, pathos, and levity to their larger than life, yet profoundly human characters.

The gorgeous costumes by MaryAnn Hill are opulent with sumptuous textures and colors, eye-catching shapes and patterns, and modern silhouettes but with a decidedly historical approach.

The complementary set by Jason Baldwin and lighting by Joseph Governale also add greatly to the rich world of medieval royalty and rustic camaraderie.

CAMELOT plays through June 4, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Kat Hawley Cook (Guenevere) and Rex Kocherhans (Arthur). Photo by Suzy O Photography.