BABY SHARK LIVE Comes to Eccles Theater

Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, heads to Eccles Theater on October 23rd.

This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour, which begins Thursday, Oct. 3.

Sharks must always keep moving, so Pinkfong's viral song and dance sensation will come to life in over 30 cities over six weeks this fall. The one-of-a-kind concert experience begins in Spartanburg, SC, and travels to markets including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Jose, with two performances scheduled for Chicago and Boston. The fall tour leg wraps Sunday, Nov. 10, in Philadelphia.

Public On Sale is Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 10am MTN. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Additional shows will be announced at a future date. Baby Shark Live! is slated to visit more than 100 U.S. and Canadian markets through 2020.

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country," says the Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "There's something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it's exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well."





