YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU to Open at Sutter Street Theatre

You Can't Take It With You will play at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630. The show will open on August 29 and run through September 14, 2025. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 30 & September 13 at 1 PM, Saturday, September 6 at 4:30 PM, Sunday, September 14 at 2 PM, and Sunday, August 31st & September 7 at 4:30 PM.

The family of Martin Vanderhof lives “just around the corner from Columbia University — but don’t go looking for it.” Grandpa, as Martin is more commonly known, is the paterfamilias of a large and extended family of charming eccentrics. His granddaughter, Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family’s idiosyncrasies.

When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families – so unlike in manner, politics and finances – will never come together. But why be obsessed with money? After all, you can’t take it with you…

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz