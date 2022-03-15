Women's History Month honored at Placer Rep's March 2022 ColLABoration LAB

Come embrace your feminine side at Placer Repertory Theater's ColLABoration LAB this March 23rd at 7 p.m. as we celebrate Women's History Month. This month's theme is "Perspective Anima," which operates as a lens through which attendees may engage with the work presented as we honor the feminine side of human psychology.

This month's hosts are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Anne Merino, the LAB's color commentator, along with Placer Rep's Audio Engineer/Stage Manager, Gage Doss.

A partial line-up of performers, presenters, and organizations & creatives to be profiled include:

Shylaja Sampath (storyteller)

Katherine Ren (filmmaker)

Artist Profile: Simone Leigh (world-renowned sculptor)

Matthew Kaiser (singer/songwriter)

Creatives from the arts, culture and humanities who wish to present and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Visit Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event (also livestreamed via Zoom) or email outreach@placerrep.org. "You never know what creative form will be presented next, and where the deep conversations and engagement with the presenters will lead," said Kevin Foster, the LAB Host. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2022. This program is FREE, and currently unfunded. You may donate to Placer Repertory Theater via their website (Placerrep.org) or reach out to development@placerrep.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Audiences may recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that commissioned and produced the "New Beginnings" event featuring a new play about the historic Placer County roundhouses in July 2021 and the December 2021 "Jane Austen Soiree." Placer Rep also recently won Gold Country Media's "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group," and four Broadway World awards in December 2021.