West Coast Premiere Of ROGUES By Charlotte Higgins

Rogues by Charlotte Higgins will open at The Stage on October 5th, 2024, bringing an unsentimental, often brutal yet humorous look into the lives of a group of caregivers.

Directed by Lori Russo, the play begins in the basement of an Episcopal Church. The story follows Father Tom, who has gathered a group of seemingly mismatched women from the community in the hopes of forming a support group for caregivers.

The group finds solace in their shared struggles, but not without confronting the raw, painful truths of their caregiving roles. From moments of laughter to poignant heartbreak, Rogues shines a light on the silent battles caregivers face-fighting for their loved ones while struggling to keep from losing themselves. Featuring the talents of Marion Jeffery, Darryl DeHart, Alison Leoprich, Rona Bernadette Arrogancia, Michelle Champoux, and member of Actors Equity Association, Sharonlee McLean.

For tickets and more information, visit stageatburke.com/rogues.

