WAITING FOR GODOT Begins At The Stage At Burke Junction In May

The Stage will present Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett's legendary masterpiece of absurdist theater, running May 10th- June 1st at The Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park, CA.

A tragicomedy in two acts. In Waiting for Godot, two tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, wait by a lonely tree, to meet up with Godot, an enigmatic figure in a world where time, place, and memory are blurred. Like no other dramatist before him, Samuel Beckett's works capture the pathos and ironies of modern life yet still maintain his faith in man's capacity for compassion and survival, no matter how absurd his environment may have become. Filled with dark humor, philosophical depth, and unforgettable characters, this production offers a haunting and often hilarious reflection on the human condition.

Directed by Rona Bernadette Arrogancia, and Assistant Directed by Eileen Hoang, this bold and intimate staging brings Beckett's iconic text to life with wit, wonder, and just the right amount of existential dread.

Tickets are available now at www.stageatburke.com/waitingforgodot. Shows are available on Saturdays and Sundays.

