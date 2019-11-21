Theatre In The Heights Presents CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS

Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies weaves together nostalgia, music and merriment in this new seasonal classic. A holiday show for people of all ages and all faiths, CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS introduces us to Shirley Abramowitz, a young Jewish girl who (much to her immigrant parents' exasperation) is cast as Jesus in the school's Christmas pageant. As Shirley, now much older, recounts the memorable story to her great-granddaughter, the play captures a timeless and universal tale of what it means to be an American during the holidays.

"Gave me the gift of wonder...incredible enchantment!" -LA Times.

"A jewel...simply hilarious!" -Variety.

"The biggest hit of the jam-packed holiday season!" -Backstage.





Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. December 6-29, 2019 and Sundays, 12/15, 12/22 and 12/29 at 4p.m.



All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please)



For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also see our website at www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.



Theatre In The Heights is located at 8215 auburn Blvd., Suite G Citrus Heights, CA 95610 and seats 50.





