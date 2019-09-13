B Street Announces The Inaugural Sofia Soiree

Introducing the Sofia Soirée, a bespoke evening of theatre in support of the B Street Theatre. This exclusive event benefits the theatre's educational programming serving more than 200,000 school children in the greater Sacramento region.

The Sofia Soirée will begin with an elegant cocktail reception in the Pam & Steve Eggert lobby which will be wonderfully transformed for the evening. Guests will be greeted with complimentary flutes of champagne; the renowned Hawks restaurant will provide a refined menu of appetizers crafted specifically for the event. Guests will be treated to a selection of complimentary cocktails, local wines and beers, and special surprise white wine in tribute to the evening.

Following the cocktail reception, guests will enter the theatre for a brief live auction. After bidding on exciting items, guests will be treated to a unique theatre experience on the Mainstage. The attendees will become producers, creators and playwrights for a "build-a-play" experience taking a play from concept to a polished, performed production in less than an hour! After the production, guests will return to the lobby for a champagne dessert reception.

The inaugural Sofia Soirée will be a night not to be missed.

Tickets are currently on sale and limited.



RSVPs can be made at: www.SofiaSoiree.com





