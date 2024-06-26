Subscription on Sale Now For the Broadway Series at Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts has announced that new subscriptions for its 2024-2025 Broadway Series are now on sale for as low as $55 per show. Six spectacular shows, including four mega-hit Tony Award winners, the hysterical sequel to a smash-hit, and one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time make up what is sure to be The Most Amazing Season! Ten (10) photos/images are available on Google Drive here.

More detailed information on the Broadway Series and on each individual production can be found at HarrisCenter.net/Broadway.

Tickets are currently available as follows:

New Subscribers On-Sale: Now

HCA Members Individual Tickets On-Sale: July 16-22

General Public On-Sale: July 23

Presenting the Harris Center for the Arts 2024-2025 Broadway Series:

COME FROM AWAY – October 22-27, 2024

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. A “Best Musical” winner across North America, including the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical,” 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” and 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

HADESTOWN – December 12-15, 2024

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – January 28-February 2, 2025

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post and “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond” by NBC Nightly News, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a Tony- and Grammy-Award winning “Best Musical” sensation and the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

DISCLAIMER:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12 and up and contains adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

ANNIE – February 14-16, 2025

ANNIE, the iconic Tony Award-winning musical, is a celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit and remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 – February 20-23, 2025

The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL – March 7-9, 2025

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, the show springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Subscription packages are now available for as low as $55 per show. Individual tickets are available beginning July 23. For more information, visit HarrisCenter.net/Broadway, or call the Box Office at (916) 608-6888. Box Office hours are Tuesday - Friday from 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

Comments