Stockton Civic Theatre Presents Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical

Stockton Civic Theatre presents Matilda the Musical, a magical romp that will thrill adults and children alike with catchy songs and high energy dance numbers. Based on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is the story of a precocious young girl who overcomes the obstacles of a totally dysfunctional family who don't understand her and the tyrannical behavior of a cruel headmistress. Armed with a vivid imagination and the power of telekinesis, Matilda boldly changes her destiny with the help of a loving teacher, Miss Honey.

We are excited to see some new faces on the SCT stage, with the role of Matilda played by two exceptional young actresses who will trade off playing the role each weekend. Alexia Cuevas and Ruby James are new to SCT and have been working hard to prepare for their shared role. Audiences will also see some familiar young performers in this production, with many of the children's roles played by participants of the SCT Junior Program.

In the adult cast, SCT veteran Cole Bryant will be playing the petrifying Ms. Trunchbull traditionally played by a male actor. Bryant is familiar with formidable female roles, having portrayed another "holy terror" as Ms. Andrews, the stern former nanny of Mr. Banks in SCT's 2016 production of Mary Poppins. Rounding out the rest of the adult cast are, among others, Carlie Buchanan as the timid but kind Miss Honey and Alex Frietas and Jessie Fraser as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda's loud and brainless parents.

There will be an opening night reception on Friday, November 15th with food generously donated by Yosemite Meat Market and complimentary champagne.

Tickets for Matilda the Musical are $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $17 for students and children. The show will run November 15-December 15, with a preview performance on November 13. Performances begin at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and at 2:30pm on Sunday.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You