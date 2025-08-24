SARTA Community Costume Pop-Up Sale at Broadway Costumes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Once again, SARTA is offering the theatre community a chance to get together to sell their costumes and accessories just in time for Halloween! Broadway Costumes is hosting the event right outside their store at 3945 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, just off Sutterville Road on Saturday, September 13.

The sale starts at 10am and runs until 2pm. Proceeds benefit the individual vendors which include Main Street Theatre Works, Broadway Costumes, SARTA, The Soroptimist International of Rancho Cordova and Gold River and several individual vendors.

SARTA is still looking for costume vendors! If you are interested and have a pop-up tent, a couple of tables, chairs and/or a costume rack, you can sign up to join us at sarta@sarta.com. Spaces are limited so don’t wait.

SARTA is a 501(3) non-profit theatre arts service organization.