Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is Beauty and Mirth at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Tucked into the beauty of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park is a stage set against what is, arguably, one of the most exquisite views in the country. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival calls this stage home, and I was fortunate to experience the wonder of their offerings last weekend. This summer, they are staging two shows in repertory: The Merry Wives of Windsor and Always…Patsy Cline. The Merry Wives of Windsor is one of Shakespeare’s lesser-performed works, although I find it just as enchanting as any of his more well-known plays.

The show is thought to have been written for Queen Elizabeth I, who was said to have wanted Shakespeare to write a story about Falstaff in love. Falstaff may not be so much in love as he is opportunistic in The Merry Wives of Windsor, but the play is rife with humor, lust, and trickery. Lazy and greedy Falstaff has recently arrived in Windsor and, being short on funds, decides to try his luck at wooing two married women, Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Page. He sends each of them a love letter and, disgusted by his advances, they quickly run to each other to share it. Upon discovering that the letters are identical, the women hatch a plan to teach Falstaff a lesson. These wives make merry at the expense of a very deserving Falstaff, leading him through hoops and humiliation (and a laundry basket) to work for their attention. A sweet subplot involves Anne Page and her desire to marry the man of her choice, Fenton. Her mother wants her to marry Dr. Caius, and her father betroths her to the reluctant Abraham Slender. It’s a delight to see how it all plays out with Shakespeare’s signature blend of mistaken identity and humor.

The magic of this production is carried by a top-notch cast. Every actor brings something unique to their role. Best of all, they are having fun, and that feeling is contagious. The wives, Madeline Calais-King as Mrs. Ford and Ellen Grace Diehl as Mrs. Page, are perfection. They’re cheeky, smart, and full of surprises. The object of their disdain, Sir John Falstaff, is played by Daniel T. Parker. He is the face of lechery and excess, and thrillingly embraces it all…almost making us feel sorry for him. Almost. Anthony Michael Martinez’s Dr. Caius is enthralling with his physical comedy – think Zorro meets Inigo Montoya. The rest of the cast is equally intoxicating to watch.

As something of a purist, I appreciated the beautiful costumes by Daniele Tyler Mathews. They each have some touch of a nature theme, with partners’ colors complementing each other. Scenic design by Jeff Herrmann is clever and utilizes the available space with functional pieces that change based on which painting hangs on the walls. Director Terri McMahon has created a fun and joyful experience that celebrates our human shortcomings. The fact that it’s in Lake Tahoe doesn’t hurt.

The Merry Wives of Windsor plays at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival through August 24th. For more information and tickets, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call (800) 747-4697.

Photo credit: Strotz Photography

Comments