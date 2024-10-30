Review: ROGUES Premieres at The Stage At Burke Junction

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The numbers vary by source, but over fifty million Americans care for an elderly or disabled family member. Many do so while holding other jobs and receiving no respite. It’s a topic that all of us can relate to in some way. Local playwright Charlotte Higgins, nationally recognized for her other works, addresses this unifying issue in her new play, ROGUES. Director Lori Russo is at the helm of its West Coast premiere at The Stage at Burke Junction.

One thing that immediately stands out about this play are the characters. They are all so well-crafted, and each one is relatable. Bobbie (Alison Loeprich) is the leader of the weekly support group for caregivers that meets in a church run by Father Tom (Darryl DeHart). She is the sole caregiver to her undeserving husband. Cole (Rona Bernadetter Arrogancia) is a troubled teen who is there to be able to stay with her father, who is an alcoholic awaiting a liver transplant. Gertie (Sharonlee McLean) is a sweet soul determinedly staying by her increasingly violent husband’s side, insistent that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Margaret (Michelle Champoux) is desperately selling off silverware to keep the bills paid as her partner withholds support. Janet (Marion Jeffery) is a newcomer to the community who ruffles feathers by disparaging small town life while caring for her wife.

This seasoned cast brings the audience right into their little group. The first act is spent getting to know the characters and their motivations. In the second act, the momentum gets going with Arrogancia and Jeffery’s passionate performances. Loeprich is wonderfully believable as she finally learns to put herself first, and I wanted to cheer as Champoux’s Margaret visibly grows a backbone. I started to care about these women as they evolved in their circumstances and their relationships to each other. DeHart is a natural facilitator, and his gentle portrayal complemented the women’s neediness. Mclean’s performance as the most vulnerable of the group was sensitive and heart-wrenching.

ROGUES is a timely and poignant story about something that many of us will have to experience at some point. The themes of guilt, identity, faith, and friendship are powerfully built into engaging dialogue and relatable content. Higgins has impressively taken on a sensitive subject and brought it to life with respect and humor. It’s a must-see for anyone who is a caretaker or knows someone who is.

ROGUES plays at The Stage at Burke Junction through November 3rd. More information may be found online at www.stageatburke.com.

